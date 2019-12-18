REEVES, DAVID Passed away at Scarborough General Hospital on Sunday, December 15, 2019. David, loving husband of Jillian. Loving father of Andrew (Linda), John (Kelly), Sheldon, Nadine and Rosemary. Beloved grandfather of Zachary, William, Catherine, Marissa, Emma, Audrey and Dustin. Dear brother of Marilyn (Rick), brother-in-law of Anna and predeceased by Ronald and Douglas. David's loving and quiet nature influenced many children over his long career as a Foster parent. Visitation at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Pharmacy and Warden), on Thursday, from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service on Friday, December 20, 2019, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. in the Anglican Church of St. John the Divine (Scarborough Golf Club Rd. south of Ellesmere). Cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Children's Aid Foundation of Canada would be appreciated.

