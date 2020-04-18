REILLY, DAVID 1952 - 2020 Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure... Suddenly, and unexpectedly passed away in Mississauga Trillium ER, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend to Penny. Proud and devoted father to Nathan and Heather (Sean Saigeon). Fun-loving, awesome and cherished grandpa of Piper and River. Loving and caring son of Anne and Bill (deceased) Reilly and dear brother of Robert and Jim (deceased). Dear brother-in-law to Tim Redmann (Ian Waldron). Dave also leaves behind many loving Reilly and Mathias family members. Remembered for his keen sense of humour and quick wit, Dave was a multi-talented, friendly, kind and clever man. He loved his career as a teacher in the PDSB and treasured his retirement time with family and friends. He so enjoyed his golf life with his Cawthra Seniors Golf friends. His family is very appreciative of all the support and love given and wish everyone health and strength to get through these challenging times. Cremation has occurred and a Celebration of Life is planned for Wednesday, August 5th at the Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 1535 South Gateway Road, Mississauga. Details and/or changes may be located on its website in the coming weeks. Donations in David's memory may be made to Crohns & Colitis Canada or Heart & Stroke Foundation.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.