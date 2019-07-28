Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID RICHARD CAPLAN. View Sign Obituary

CAPLAN, DAVID RICHARD David Richard Caplan, born November 15, 1964, in Toronto, Ontario, passed away suddenly on July 25, 2019, following a tragic fire accident, at his home in Don Mills, the night before. Beloved husband of 29 years to Leigh (Stobart) Caplan and loving father to sons Benjamin, 23 and Jacob 19, David was deeply committed to his family and community. His parents Elinor and Wilfred Caplan; his sister Meredith and her husband Robert; and, his brothers and their spouses Mark and Claire and Zane and Willa; his parent in-laws Earl and Marianne Stobart; his brother and sisters-in-law Kent and Christine Stobart and Cheryl Stobart; and, his many nephews, nieces, aunts and cousins, will forever remember David as a warm, caring and loving member of their extended family. David grew up in Toronto and studied at the University of Western Ontario. He worked in commercial real estate and metals recycling before he found his passion in politics. David loved both life and public life. He wanted, for others, what he shared with his own family and fought for social justice and for his community, first as a school board trustee, then as a Member of Provincial Parliament in the Ontario legislature, and then as Ontario's Minister of Public Infrastructure Renewal and Minister of Health. He pursued public life with zeal, compassion, creativity and passion and championed those issues that would achieve his vision of a just, equitable and fair society. He was unapologetically socially progressive and fiscally responsible. A true Liberal through and through. His accomplishments and contributions to Don Mills and Ontario have had a profoundly positive effect on the life of his community and the province. As a school board trustee, he introduced the then North York School Board's first zero-tax hike budget as Budget Chief. As a local elected official, he enhanced the life of his community by supporting and facilitating investments in local community centres and hospitals. As Ontario's first ever Minister of Public Infrastructure Renewal, he negotiated and signed the largest affordable housing agreement in Ontario's history, with the Federal Government, to build hundreds of affordable housing units in Toronto and across the province. He also introduced the ground-breaking Places to Grow Act, an award-winning, anti-suburban sprawl strategy, to protect wide swathes of Ontario's greenspaces and farmlands from being paved over. David also developed Ontario's first ever $30 billion long-term capital plan, accompanied by an innovative public-private financing strategy that saw the acceleration of dozens of hospitals, courts, schools and transit system projects across Ontario. As Health Minister, David championed mental health reform and a diabetes treatment strategy. After leaving provincial politics, David served as Vice Chair of Global Public Affairs in Toronto, supported numerous progressive causes, consulted and spoke widely on infrastructure investments and mentored numerous political aspirants. David was also an avid and accomplished bridge player. Earlier this year, he won two national pairs events at the Canadian National Bridge Championships. At 54, David's death came too soon, but his legacy as a husband, son, father, brother, uncle and cousin are evident in the reservoir of love and memories he has left his extended family. His legacy, as a successful progressive politician, is evident in Ontario's modern infrastructure, protected greenspaces and community leaders, who learned the "art of the possible" from David, who prepared them to fight the good fight on behalf of their communities. David's death will be mourned and his life and accomplishments will be celebrated at Holy Blossom Temple, at 1950 Bathurst St. near Eglinton Ave., on Sunday, July 28th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be considered for the following causes dear to his heart: Special Olympics Ontario and Habitat for Humanity.

