|
|
FIELD, DAVID RICHARD Age 69 years, was reunited with his parents, Stan and Esther and his brother-in-law Kevin Galbraith on April 4, 2020. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 40 years Brenda Field (nee Pike). His daughters Lindsay Perrin (Bart) and grandson Mack will miss sunny summer days at his pool; Britney Jones (Devin) and two grandsons Mason and Freddie will miss Papa's BBQ'd burgers; and Jaime Radtke (Eric) will miss his shared love of hot humid weather. He was a loyal and kind "big brother" to Karen Galbraith. His niece Kali Galbraith will miss all the fun times goofing around with him. Lil Pike will greatly miss her favourite son-in-law. Cheers to his high school buddies, the happy hour crew, Steel guys and the golf gang at Cedarhurst, who he loved spending time with. Dave had a tee off time to make, but he'll meet us on the back 9! Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be planned when the world gets back to normal. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to AutismCanada.org (or drive by and toss a bottle of wine on the lawn #COVID19).
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020