LOMAS, DAVID RICHARD December 13, 1964 - January 15, 2020 Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Sunnybrook Hospital at the age of 55. David was predeceased by his parents, Beverly Roy Lomas and Barbara Gloria Lomas. He is survived by his sister, Beverly and her husband James Kee. The family would like to thank Dr. Selby and her amazing staff for the great care and support that David received at Sunnybrook Hospital. Donations in memoriam can be made to the Sunnybrook Foundation Veterans Comfort Fund. A private service has already taken place.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 20, 2020