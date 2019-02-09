STURGES, David Richard (Rick) A.K.A. Moose Due to complications from diabetes, Rick passed away January 19, 2019 at Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga. Rick was predeceased by sister Suzanne, father James and mother Betty. Rick leaves behind a host of family and many friends who loved his great sense of humour, "LARGER THAN LIFE" personality. Greatly missed by his wife Wendy (Calver) and survived by sister Deborah, brothers John, James, Douglas and Daniel. A Celebration of Life will held on April 6, 2019 at 12 noon, meet and greet with service at 1 p.m. Port Credit Legion Branch 82, 35 Front Street North, Mississauga, Ontario.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Richard "Moose" (Rick) STURGES.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019