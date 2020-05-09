RILEY, DAVID July 9, 1932 – May 4, 2020 With his family at his side, David passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020, in Hamilton, Ontario. David will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 47 years, Sandra (nee Thompson), his children, David (Nicole Lee) and Linda (Ryan Piper), his grandson David Piper, his three sisters, Violet Quigley, Audrey Szanter and Dorothy Lilly, as well as many other family and friends. David was born in Montreal, where he met and married Sandra. In 1975 they moved to Toronto with Bell Canada, where he retired after 43 years of service. Throughout his life he was an avid golf and bridge player. He built a cottage in Mont Tremblant, QC, and it was his favourite place to spend time with his family. He was a very proud father and grandfather. He will be remembered for being generous, patient, loving, thoughtful and kind, and will be greatly and forever missed. The family would like to thank the staff at Idlewyld Manor for their care and compassion. A celebration of David's life will be announced going forward. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.dbancaster.ca.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.