BURNS, DAVID ROBERT (BOB) January 6, 1936 - April 5, 2020 Passed away at True Davidson Acres, with his family by his side. Cherished Husband of 64 years to Gerri (Durand). Loving Father to Cindy (Bill), David (Brenda), Michael, and Sandra (Alan). Proud Papa to Jon, Evan, Emily, Jack, Mikey and Melanie; and Great-Papa to Madison. A grateful member of the Fellowship Group. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to the Alzheimers Society of Ontario or True Davidson Acres, in Bob's name.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020