Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David SCHURMANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Robert SCHURMANN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Robert SCHURMANN Obituary
SCHURMANN, David Robert June 7, 1943 - March 2, 2020 David was so proud to have been an actor and director, professionally employed for over fifty years. He was a distinguished member of the acting ensemble at the Shaw Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario for decades. A consummate gentleman, his easy generosity with his fellow artists made David a natural mentor to the generation of actors that followed. In addition to the success he found in his career, David was fulfilled in his personal life and deeply devoted to his wife of 35 years, Maureen del Degan. David came from an extraordinary family that will miss him profoundly. He leaves behind his nephew Carl Schurmann. "Late Fragment" by Raymond Carver And did you get what you wanted from this life, even so? I did. And what did you want? To call myself beloved, to feel myself beloved on the earth.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -