|
|
SCHURMANN, David Robert June 7, 1943 - March 2, 2020 David was so proud to have been an actor and director, professionally employed for over fifty years. He was a distinguished member of the acting ensemble at the Shaw Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario for decades. A consummate gentleman, his easy generosity with his fellow artists made David a natural mentor to the generation of actors that followed. In addition to the success he found in his career, David was fulfilled in his personal life and deeply devoted to his wife of 35 years, Maureen del Degan. David came from an extraordinary family that will miss him profoundly. He leaves behind his nephew Carl Schurmann. "Late Fragment" by Raymond Carver And did you get what you wanted from this life, even so? I did. And what did you want? To call myself beloved, to feel myself beloved on the earth.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020