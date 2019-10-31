Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID ROBINSON AUGER. View Sign Service Information Mackey Funeral Home Inc. 33 Peel Street Lindsay , ON K9V 3L9 (705)-328-2721 Obituary

AUGER, DAVID ROBINSON On Tuesday, October 22, 2019. David died peacefully at Extendicare Kawartha Lakes, Lindsay, with his wife of 46 years by his side. He was born in Toronto on July 29, 1943. Beloved husband of Anneke (née Hoekstra), dear father of Greg (Laura) and Tim (Jamie). Loving grampa to Ceylon and Linus. David was predeceased by his parents Ruth (née Robinson) and Eliot Auger, and his sister Julie Auger. He is lovingly remembered by his sister Janet Auger (Randy Brown) and his nieces Zoe and Tian. He will also be missed by his two sisters-in-law and three brothers-in-law and ten other nieces and nephews. A special thank you is extended to the staff at Extendicare Kawartha Lakes for their caring and support during Dave's three year stay with them. Cremation has taken place. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Dave's Life on Wednesday, December 18th, at 2:00 p.m., at Cambridge Street United Church, 61 Cambridge Street North, Lindsay. If desired, memorial donations to Parkinson Society Canada, Cambridge Street United Church, or the Canadian Canoe Museum would be appreciated by the family and may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home via cheque, or online at

