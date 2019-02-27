BALL, DAVID RODGER June 21, 1946 - February 21, 2019 Rodger passed away peacefully on Thursday night, after a short struggle with cancer. He is survived by: wife, Leida (Kilu) Ball; daughters from his first marriage to Linda (Gilbert) Ball, Barbara Ball and Beverley Ball Comber; son-in-law Laird Comber and grandchildren Lucy and Charlie; sister Elizabeth Scale, her husband Doug; and nieces Jennifer and Cynthia. Son of Cyril and Janette Ball, Rodger grew up in Thornhill, Ontario, attending Thornhill Secondary School. He had a 30-year career at North American Life, and was a sports enthusiast, playing hockey, baseball, football and bowling. Golf was his true passion. He could boast 9 holes-in-one acquired at Uplands Golf Club, Glenway Golf and Country Club and Sawmill Creek Golf Resort and Spa. Thanks to Bluewater Health staff for their compassionate care and exemplary service. Celebration of Life services will be held later in April, in Sarnia and Toronto area. Please check www. smithfuneralhome.ca for the service details. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or dedicated to the Palliative Care Unit at Sarnia Bluewater Health.
|
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 27, 2019