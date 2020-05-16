David Ross McCULLOUGH
McCULLOUGH, David Ross Retired longtime employee of Goodyear Canada, on May 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Theresa West (2018). Loving father to LuAnn (Mike) Watt, Cathy (the late Cliff) Kaake and Patricia Russell. Loved grandpa (Pa) of Frances (Mike) Watt-Gallardo, Greg (Courtney) Watt, Derek Russell, Sarah (Ryan) Kay, Katie Russell, Christina (Robert) Ramalho and Mark (Yolanda) Fitzgerald. Adored great-grandpa to Madeline, Olivia, Tyler, Brandon, Kira, Henry, Mackenzie and Travis. Special uncle to many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. Given these extraordinary times, a private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Special thanks to the staff at Fosterbrooke LTC for their care and love. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wctownfuneralchapel.com


Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
W.C. Town Funeral Chapel
110 Dundas Street East
Whitby, ON L1N 2H7
(905) 668-3410
