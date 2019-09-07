Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID ROSS McGREGOR. View Sign Obituary

McGREGOR, DAVID ROSS October 4, 1934 – August 30, 2019 Dave McGregor, beloved son, husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019, in Toronto, in his 85th year. His good nature and unwavering love and support for his family will not be forgotten and he is forever loved. Dave will be sadly missed by his wife Margot Boyd and his children Ian McGregor, Elizabeth McGregor (Eric MacLennan), Scott McGregor (Matthew Cobill) and Erin McGregor (Mike Carl). He deeply loved his grandchildren Graeme MacLennan, David and Alice Carl. Predeceased by his beloved mother Edith Rose McGregor, sisters, Jacqueline (Lyons) and Marlene (McPherson). Until his retirement, he upheld the law with integrity and honour, graduating in 1960 from the University of Toronto Law School, and practicing for 55 years. Following his retirement, he happily spent as much time as he could with family and friends. Dave was kind, generous, and fair. He will be remembered with admiration and respect and dearly missed by his extended family and friends. There will be a private service for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Michael Garron Hospital, in thanks for the incredible care he received.

