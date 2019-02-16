WESTBROOK, David Russell It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David at Scarborough Centenary Hospital on Monday, February 4, 2019, in his 66th year. David leaves behind his cherished son Darryl (Ashleigh) and one very special grandson on the way, and his daughter Lisa. He was predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Janet Westbrook. He was loved by his brothers and sisters Bill (Lynne), Cathy (Steve), Ted (Chris), Patty (Wayne), Pam (Jim) and Jane, many nieces, nephews and extended family. He also had many close friends and business associates. David was a welder by trade and a teacher for over 40 years, as well as a welding artist. Cremation has taken place. A private funeral with family will be held at a later date. If desired, donations can be made to the at cancer.ca. Gone too soon Missing You Already
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2019