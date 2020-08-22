DAVID SHIFFMAN

SHIFFMAN, DAVID David, the patriarch of our family, was a man of action. Throughout his life, he was always planning and carrying out new initiatives, whether in business, family activities, home maintenance and improvement, hobbies, travel, community involvement, or philanthropy. His life was never set to "cruise control" - even into his 90s, he stayed young at heart by looking ahead to his next project, and there always was one. He passed away at age 96, almost five years after the passing of his dear wife Edna. He will be lovingly remembered by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, for whom he has served as an inspiration. A Family graveside service was held on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to The David and Edna Shiffman Endowment Fund c/o The Baycrest Foundation, 416- 785-2875.



