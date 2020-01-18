|
COOMBS, DAVID STANLEY After a long and valiant battle with cancer, Dave Coombs, 82, of Penetanguishene, Ontario, passed peacefully at home on December 19, 2019. Dave will be dearly missed by his wife Dorothy of 28 years, children Warren (Debby), Scott (Janie), Brian (Todd), Cathie, Brad (Janice), Amanda (Greg) and Kimberley (Adrian), and many loving grandchildren and extended family. Dave loved fishing, history, planes, and spending time with his family. He was a kind soul and will be forever remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. A private celebration of life will be held in the Spring in lieu of a service.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020