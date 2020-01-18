Home

More Obituaries for DAVID COOMBS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID STANLEY COOMBS

DAVID STANLEY COOMBS Obituary
COOMBS, DAVID STANLEY After a long and valiant battle with cancer, Dave Coombs, 82, of Penetanguishene, Ontario, passed peacefully at home on December 19, 2019. Dave will be dearly missed by his wife Dorothy of 28 years, children Warren (Debby), Scott (Janie), Brian (Todd), Cathie, Brad (Janice), Amanda (Greg) and Kimberley (Adrian), and many loving grandchildren and extended family. Dave loved fishing, history, planes, and spending time with his family. He was a kind soul and will be forever remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. A private celebration of life will be held in the Spring in lieu of a service.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020
