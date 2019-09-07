David Stewart BELL

BELL, David Stewart David Stewart Bell, 80, died at Extendicare in Brampton, Ontario, on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He is survived by his brothers Donald and Murray (Mairead), his niece Lisa and his nephews Rich, Michael, Geoffrey, Stewart, Michael Alexander and Gregory. Born in Kincardine and raised in Shelburne, the son of George Stewart Bell and Louella (Thompson). He was a longtime resident of Toronto. He had a long career as a respected and dedicated school teacher and was an avid sailor on Lake Ontario. In later years, he became an active advocate for the homeless. As per his wishes, David has been cremated. Memorial gifts can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario. Online condolences may be made at www.andrewscommunityfuneralcentre.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019
