STRANEY, DAVID Passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital at the age 91. Loving partner of Beatrice Begg. Cherished father of Paul. Dear step-father of Cheryl (Stephen) Stiby. Cremation has taken place, a graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Assumption Cemetery in Mississauga, 6933 Tomken Road, Mississauga, Ontario at 2:30 p.m. Arrangements in trusted to Carson Funeral Homes – JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland, 705-526-6551. Memorial donations to Midland OSPCA would be appreciated by the family if desired. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019