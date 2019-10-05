DAVID STRANEY

Obituary

STRANEY, DAVID Passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital at the age 91. Loving partner of Beatrice Begg. Cherished father of Paul. Dear step-father of Cheryl (Stephen) Stiby. Cremation has taken place, a graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Assumption Cemetery in Mississauga, 6933 Tomken Road, Mississauga, Ontario at 2:30 p.m. Arrangements in trusted to Carson Funeral Homes – JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland, 705-526-6551. Memorial donations to Midland OSPCA would be appreciated by the family if desired. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019
