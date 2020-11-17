1/
David Stuart DAWSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAWSON, David Stuart April 16, 1939, in Regina, SK. - November 13, 2020, in Chatham, ON. Survived by Karen (née Timm), his wife of 18 years, and by his children, Douglas (Melanie Fraser-Dawson) of Ottawa, Donna (Michael Smith) of Aurora, ON, and Linda of Toronto. Also survived by his grandson, Simon Dawson-Smith; his sister, Rev. Barbara White (Wayne); his sister-in-law, Margaret Dawson van der Veen; and three nieces, Nancy Dawson, Alana White and Amy Young. Predeceased by his parents, Fenton and Agnes Dawson; his brother, Maj. Donald Dawson; and his niece Sandra Dawson. After completing his education at the University of British Columbia and working for several years in BC, Dave had a 22-year career with Ontario Hydro, working in Rolphton, Kincardine, Pickering and Toronto. He was an avid and competitive chess and bridge player. At Dave's request there will be no visitation or service. Interment at a later date in Toronto.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved