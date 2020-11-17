DAWSON, David Stuart April 16, 1939, in Regina, SK. - November 13, 2020, in Chatham, ON. Survived by Karen (née Timm), his wife of 18 years, and by his children, Douglas (Melanie Fraser-Dawson) of Ottawa, Donna (Michael Smith) of Aurora, ON, and Linda of Toronto. Also survived by his grandson, Simon Dawson-Smith; his sister, Rev. Barbara White (Wayne); his sister-in-law, Margaret Dawson van der Veen; and three nieces, Nancy Dawson, Alana White and Amy Young. Predeceased by his parents, Fenton and Agnes Dawson; his brother, Maj. Donald Dawson; and his niece Sandra Dawson. After completing his education at the University of British Columbia and working for several years in BC, Dave had a 22-year career with Ontario Hydro, working in Rolphton, Kincardine, Pickering and Toronto. He was an avid and competitive chess and bridge player. At Dave's request there will be no visitation or service. Interment at a later date in Toronto.



