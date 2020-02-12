Home

McRUVIE, DAVID TAWSE June 7, 1934 – February 9, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of our beloved grandfather, father and husband. David and Lillian (nee Rogers) enjoyed 59 loving years of marriage. David's love lives on in his family; son Iain and daughter-in-law Shelagh, daughter Ann and son-in-law Andrew, his beloved grandchildren Sarah, Mary, Duncan, John and Bronwyn, brother John (Diane), nieces Adrienne (Kevin, Kaia and Sam) and Lisa (Frank and Autumn) and all of the Rogers family in England. David's kindness, generosity and love touched many and he will be missed every day. A Memorial Service will be held at Kingsway Lambton United Church, at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers and in honour of David, donations to St. Joseph's Health Centre or the are greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 12, 2020
