DANIELS, David Thomas Peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton, on August 25, 2019, David Thomas Daniels, in his 85th year. Beloved husband of Pamela Daniels (nee Morris), loving father of Tom Daniels, Debra Stratas and Susan Yeomans (Simon) and cherished brother of Joan Jamieson, Dan Daniels and Helen Daniels. He was the proud grandfather of Andy Stratas (Lia) and Robin Djokoto (Jervis) and great-grandfather of Eva. Stepfather to David Bottrill and Jennifer Bottrill. He also was a dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. David spent his career in the community college system, first at Centennial College in Scarboro and lastly at Georgian College in Barrie, where his final position was as Dean of International Education. His passion for over 50 years was barbershop singing, performing in several choruses and quartets and was at one time Ontario District President of the Barbershop Harmony Society. His memorial service will be held on September 28th at 2:00 p.m. in St. James Anglican Church, 137 Melville St., Dundas, ON, 905-627-1424. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Blackadar Continuing Care Centre in Dundas for their loving care for a year and a half and the staff of the Critical Care unit of St. Joseph's Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rev. Robert Scoon Scholarship Fund at the Oliphant Campers' Church, c/o Treasurer, 3021 Glencrest, Apt. 21, Burlington, ON L7N 3K1.

