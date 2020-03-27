|
David Thomas King
A Renaissance man with a wicked sense of humour and a loving heart, David passed away peacefully at home, on March 2, 2020, in his 74th year, with his best friend and forever love, Deborah, by his side. A retired building official with the City of Mississauga, David considered himself fortunate to work with a diverse range of people over many years. At work and elsewhere, he was always happy to share his vast knowledge with those who sought his counsel. Predeceased by his parents Verna Oag and Thomas King, David was the cherished husband of Deborah and the beloved, devoted father of Christopher (Barbara). David will be deeply missed but forever in our hearts. It gives us great solace that he is at peace and has been reunited with his much-loved bulldog, Winston. As David was an avid gardener, the family will host a Celebration of Life, at a later date, in the garden that David enjoyed and nurtured with such care for more than 35 years. The family would like to thank David's longtime family physician, Dr. Stephen Lo, for going above and beyond in his dedication and support over the years. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 27, 2020