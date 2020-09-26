DAVID TROTMAN

TROTMAN, DAVID Sadly, on Monday, September 21, 2020, David Spencer Trotman Sr., a 45 year employee of Canada Bread, passed away peacefully at Toronto General Hospital in his 90th year. Will be deeply missed by his devoted wife Loretta and his children, David (Colleen) (Annick); Stephen (Joan); Darryl; Bradley (Leigh) and Renetta (Fred). Loving grandfather to 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Private Family Service Only. Online condolences can be made at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Kidney Foundation.