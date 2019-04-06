Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID W. FRAME. View Sign



FRAME, DAVID W. Dave passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Scarborough General Hospital with his wife Mila, his son Michael, and his brother-in-law John at his side. Dave was born in Stirling, Scotland in 1940. He came to Canada in 1967 searching for increased opportunities in his field of electrical design. He lived a full life. His work involved interesting challenges. He was called to solve safety problems in places as varied as ice breakers, operating rooms and swimming pools all over North America. His favourite jobs involved flying up into the North in small planes. He met many interesting people many of whom became life-long friends. He loved his job and worked into his seventies. Only illness made him retire. At home he enjoyed spending time with his wife and son and remodelling their home. Flying and airplanes were a passion but he also spent time sailing, painting and scuba diving. Dave will be remembered for his honourable ways, his sense of fun, and his wry wit. He will be greatly missed. Cremation has taken place. Interment and a Celebration of Dave's Life will be held at a future date. The family is very appreciative of the wonderful care Dave received on the Tower 2 nephrology ward at Scarborough General Hospital during several extended stays. To help them, we are purchasing a much needed vital signs monitor. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating through GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-david-frame Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019

