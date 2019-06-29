WAINWRIGHT, Rev. David (World War II Veteran) Passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019, at Kipling Acres, Toronto, in his 100th year. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Eudora. Dear father of Don and wife Bev of Toronto and Bob and wife Susan of Granville Centre, Nova Scotia. David will be missed by his four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, his nephews and nieces and surviving brother, Arthur. Formerly of Toronto, David was actively involved as a lay reader for many years at St. John's Anglican Church in Weston as well as in Scouting at Pelmo Park School. He was a former District Commissioner of Black Creek scouting District. Longtime Padre of Havelock Legion. Visitation will be at BRETT FUNERAL CHAPEL, Havelock, on Tuesday, July 2nd from 2-5 p.m. Funeral Service Wednesday, July 3rd at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN'S ANGLICAN CHURCH, Havelock. Final resting place St. John's Cemetery, Ida. Online condolences at www.brettfuneralchapels.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019