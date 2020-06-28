DAVID WIDDOWSON

WIDDOWSON, DAVID October 6, 1938 - June 23, 2020 David died peacefully after a brief hospital stay. Left to mourn are his wife of 60 years, Gail, daughter Cathy (Bob), and brother Jim (Ruth), plus other friends and relatives. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Rita, daughter Jane, and granddaughter Tara. The family is honouring David's request to not make a fuss by having a funeral or memorial service, and in lieu of flowers, the family hopes that you think fondly of him and do something kind for someone else, and to be kind to yourself.



