WILKS, DAVID September 10, 1947 - Saturday, November 2, 2019 The family announces with sorrow his death in Field, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the age of 72 years. Son of the late David Thomas Wilks and of Joyce Wilks (née Glibbery). Dear father of David, Peter, Rebecca and Bethany. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Keyara and Zariah. Brother of Danny, Gordy, Janet, Frank, John and Bill. David was an amazing jazz musician, a great goalie, and an avid fisherman who was beloved by his students. He was known to be kind, helpful and selfless in all his endeavours. He cherished his many summers out at Dutrisac cottages. The family will receive friends at the Theoret Bourgeois Funeral Home, Sturgeon Falls, on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. www.theoretbourgeois.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2019