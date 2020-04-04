|
KETTEL, DAVID WILLIAM 1937 - 2020 David passed away on March 30, 2020, at the Elisabeth Bruyere Hospital. He was 82. David grew up in the Riverdale area of Toronto. He was a first-generation Canadian and the son of the late Harold Kettel and Janet Gibson. He was the dearly loved husband of Bonnie (Brown) for over 54 years, the loving father of Sarah Kettel and the doting grandfather of Pascale Dupont and Sean Dupont, all of Gatineau, Quebec. He is also survived by the children's father, Martin Dupont and by his in-laws who loved him greatly, David and Sharon Aello and Marnie Brown and by Deborah Aello, Michael Langdon, Katherine Ward, Madison Foster and the more newly-arrived Caleb Langdon and Isabel Ward. David was a lifelong learner. He completed his B.A. in Anthropology and an M.A. in Physical Anthropology at the University of Toronto and his Ph.D. in Social Anthropology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1975. For some years David was a Professor of Anthropology at the University of Northern Colorado. He did field research in Kenya and Italy, had a major interest in Crow-Omaha kinship systems and although always a Social Anthropologist, he had an enduring interest in prehistory and linguistics. David loved his family and friends, jazz, good food, Tuscan reds and craft beers, books, police procedurals, driving through the mountains, the Ontario countryside and Noelle, the Wonder Dog. After returning to Canada, David and Bonnie lived for over 20 years in the Roncesvalles area of Toronto, before moving to Ottawa in 2011. In Toronto they were parishioners at St. Martin-in-the-Fields and in Ottawa they became part of the St. Luke's Anglican Church community. David will be greatly missed by his neighbours at Knollwood Terrace and his many friends at St. Luke's. David loved the gathering of family and friends and to honour that wish, his funeral and the celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Friends wishing to make memorial donations are asked to consider St. Luke's Anglican Church, Ottawa, or St. Luke's Table. Messages of Condolence may be left at www.beechwoodottawa.ca
