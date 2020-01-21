|
|
KING, David William (Bill) March 12, 1942-January 18, 2020 Peacefully, surrounded by his family, at home on Saturday, January 18, 2020, David William King, of Port Perry, in his 77th year, beloved husband and best friend of Margot King (nee Cameron). Loving and adored father of Danielle Hurley (Liam Hurley), Port Perry. Cherished gramps of Owen William Hurley and Jack Patrick Hurley. Dear brother of Pat (Patsy) Southall (California) and Mary King (Toronto). Loved brother-in-law of Valerie Cameron. Beloved Uncle to many nieces and nephews and their spouses. At Bill's request, there will be no service held in Canada. Family and friends are welcome to join us for a celebration of life to be held at a later date at Indian Rocks Beach, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oak Ridges Hospice https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/33402 Condolences for the family may be offered at newcastlefuneralhome.com/
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 21, 2020