RAINES, DAVID WILLIAM Age 72, following a brief illness, died on November 11, 2019 surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife Ann, his children Suzanne (Jon) and Colin (Lizz) and his grandchildren Niamh, Ciaran and Rian. He is loved and remembered by family and friends across Canada, Ireland and England. Visitation (12 p.m.) and funeral service (1 p.m.) will be held at McEachnie Funeral Home (Ajax) on November 20, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2019