Nancy and family,



All of our love to you. Dave has been on our minds often. We will greatly miss seeing his face at our store and grumblings about better service at Leggats (inside jokes). He always made us feel like family and we will always remember all the wonderful conversations with him. Rest peacefully now Dave and know that we are here to take care of your beloved Nancy with all her automotive needs and more.



Xoxo Don, Leitha, Cherlynn Moore and the rest of the Fairview Tire AutoPro Family.

Cherlynn Moore

Friend