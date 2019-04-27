ZAFER, DAVID Peacefully passed away on April 20, 2019, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Miyeko. Father of Michael (Shauna) and Paul (Betty). Grandfather of Lauren, Erin and Matthew. Brother-in-law of Kay Nasu and family. Reunited with his sisters Gail and Karen. He will be greatly missed by many other relatives and friends. His musical contributions will continue through those he has influenced and taught. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Glendale Funeral Home. As per his wishes, a cremation has taken place. A Memorial Gathering will take place at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019