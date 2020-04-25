DE LUCA, DAVIDE LUIGI FRANCESCO Born Friday, July 4, 1980 With broken hearts we say goodbye to Davide, who left us very suddenly and unexpectedly in the early hours of March 30, 2020. Davide shone his light and touched the souls of everyone he knew. He was a devoted son, a loyal friend, and a genuine altruist. He loved everything about Toronto, including the Maple Leafs and he was very proud of his Italian heritage. Family was of the utmost importance to Davide and his bond with his mother, Romana, is of the purest form of love. They had a unique synergy that will never be lost and we take comfort in knowing he is reunited with his father Elio in heaven. Due to the current global pandemic, the family has held a private service on Friday, April 17, 2020. Plans for a public memorial will be made in the future. May we all pray for strength as we wait to be together again. Joshua 1:9 Be strong and courageous; do not be frightened or dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.

