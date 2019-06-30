CARSON, DAWN Peacefully at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Stuart. Caring mother to Wendy Jennings, Greg, Scott (Cathy) and predeceased by her son David and son-in-law Dan Jennings. Loving grandmother to Daniel, Ashley J., Ashley G., Kristie and Kristina. Great-grandmother to Samatha, Tristin, Melissa and Wesley. Sister to Lawrence (Marion) Bain and Wendy Wilson. Dawn will be sadly missed by her extended family, friends and all who knew her. Friends may call at MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby, 905-443-3376, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 10 a.m., followed by service in the chapel at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Matthews House Hospice, 131 Wellington Street, East Alliston, ON L9R 0G7.

