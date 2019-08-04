MCBRIDE, DAWN JUDITH (nee CAMERON) June 19, 1952 - July 31, 2019 It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of Dawn McBride (nee Cameron). She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 31, 2019. Dawn grew up in Regent Park and lived in various places in East York. She worked 30 great years at Ontario Hydro and was grateful for the long-lasting friendships she made there. Dawn is survived by her husband Gordon; by her children: Darin (Tania) and Meaghan (Allan); her grandchildren: Kaelyn and Gwen. Dawn was predeceased by her parents Donald and Anne, and brother Allan. We would like to convey our heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Providence Healthcare and Michael Garron Hospital for ensuring she received the best possible care and outstanding compassion during such a difficult time in her life. A celebration of Dawn's wonderful life will happen at a later date. Details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dawn to the would be greatly appreciated.

