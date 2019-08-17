MRYGLOD, DAWN (nee LAUZON) It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness, that we announce the passing of Dawn, on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in her 83rd year. Much loved mother to Michele (Brian) O'Grady and Martin (Kari Judd) Mryglod. Cherished grandmother to Matthew, Melissa, Ashley and Jaden and great-grandmother to Hunter and Addy. Loving Aunt to Marc, Chris, Tina and Anne Brillinger, Cindy Weiner, and many great nieces and nephews. She was born in 1935 in Bracebridge, ON, to the late Hylas Lauzon and Aileen "Deane" Gartshore and was predeceased by daughter Camilla, son Michael, sister and best friend Gayle Brillinger and nephew Kevin. Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial will held at a later date.

