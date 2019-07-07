BALLARD, DAWN NOREEN (nee PILSBURY) May 23, 1933 - July 3, 2019 With love and sadness, the family of Dawn Ballard announces her death at Southlake Hospital on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Dawn was married to Harry Ballard for 58 years and was the proud mother of Michael (Betty Ann), Christopher (Audrey), Ed (Sandra) and Judy. Proud grandmother of Melodie and Dominique; Emily, Michelle and Joshua; Eryn and Alison; and Stephen, Jenny and James. Great-grandmother of Ezra and Ayah. Dawn was known for her "can do" attitude and her willingness to jump in and help. She was an early Board member and longtime volunteer at Hospice King, a 27-year volunteer at CHATS, 35-year volunteer with the and since moving to King City in 1954, an active member and organizer at All Saints' Anglican Church. Dawn is survived by sisters Florence, Lillian and Edith. Predeceased by her husband, parents James and Anne Pilsbury and brother Jim. Visitation is Monday, July 8th, 7-9 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Pkwy. S., Aurora. Funeral and interment Tuesday, July 9th, 11 a.m. at All Saints. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to All Saints Anglican Church, Outreach Program, 12935 Keele St., King City, ON L7B 1G2. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Funeral Home, Aurora, 905-727-5421. Online condolences may be made at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 7, 2019