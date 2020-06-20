HICKS, Dawn SMITH It's not over because I'm gone, say my name Dawn and you'll see. Just beyond the whisper I'm with you and I've been set free. Dawn Smith Hicks passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the age of 60, with her husband and daughter at her side. She was brave and a fighter who made it through 2 double lung transplants to spend a few more years with everyone she loved. Dawn was always very involved with her family and friends. She wanted the best for everyone and was a positive influence on everyone's life that she touched. She always found a way to make you smile. She will be dearly missed. She leaves behind her husband Brian, daughter Morgan, son-in-law Nathan, stepdaughter Amelia, her grandchildren Livia and Owen and her dog Teddi. She also leaves behind all her sisters and their families. Funeral arrangements are being held due to current restrictions but will be arranged once restrictions have lifted. In memory of Dawn and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Multi-Organ Transplant Program at Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Please visit tgwhf.ca/tribute or call 416-603-5300.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.