OSTROSSER, DAYTON JOHN 1943 - 2020 It is with much sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Dayton John Ostrosser, on March 28, 2020, at age 77. Born February 1, 1943 in Timmins, Ontario, Dayton was the son of Henry and Bernice Ostrosser. His grandparents, Dayton and Mildred Ostrosser, were pioneers in Timmins and established Ostrosser Men's Wear. Dayton attended Timmins High School and Northern College prior to graduating with a B. Comm from McMaster University, in Hamilton, ON. After completing his B. Ed at the University of Toronto, he began his lifelong teaching career in 1974 at A.Y. Jackson Secondary School in the former North York Board of Education. As a teacher, Dayton inspired his students in business and marketing studies. He introduced Co-Op Education at A.Y. Jackson to meet the hands-on learning needs of students. He encouraged the love of the outdoors, mentoring students as an extra-curricular coach of the cross-country skiing and running teams. Dayton was always interested in lifelong learning himself, branching out beyond business, completing courses in guidance and special education as a further commitment to the well-being of all students. He was highly regarded by students and colleagues, and long past his retirement in 2002, he kept in touch with many of them. Dayton devoted much time to the Canadian Reserve Forces, serving in the Royal Hamilton Light Infantry while he was at university and then as a Major in the Toronto Scottish Regiment and the 48th Highlanders of Canada. In addition to his love of cross-country skiing, Dayton was an avid golfer and curler and enjoyed long walks at the Toronto Zoo. He will be missed and always remembered by his good friends and by his family, Shilagh Ostrosser of Toronto, his sister Carolyn Ritchie of St. Catharines, his nephews Philip (Debbie) and Trevor (Christine) and his niece Cheryl, as well as his cousins in Canada and the United States. His goddaughters, Allyson Burns in Timmins and Aislinn Old in Ottawa, will also remember him with love. A celebration of Dayton's life will be arranged when circumstances permit. If you wish to make a donation in Dayton's honour, please consider the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy https://www.wildlifeconservancy.ca/donate
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 8, 2020