DEAN DAVEY
DAVEY, DEAN It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dean Davey quietly in his sleep, on August 2, 2020. Dean lived out his days at his beloved home in Grafton, Ontario. He is survived by daughters Deana and Lesley and son Lee. Grandchildren Jason, Ashley, Samantha, Corey, Cole and Kylie and great-grandson Ben. The laughter around the island will be forever missed. Thank you for all the wonderful memories. You will be missed. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, in lieu of flowers, are appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
