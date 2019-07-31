BUCKMAN, DEBBIE (nee AYRES) Debbie passed peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Lisaard House in Cambridge, ON after a courageous battle with cancer. Predeceased by her loving husband, Eddie Buck-o Buckman in 2005. She leaves behind her beloved brothers, David and Daniel; her niece and nephew, Cassandra and David. She will be missed by her many friends and colleagues. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) on Thursday, August 1st from 1:00 p.m. until the service at 3:00 p.m. If desired, donations may be made to the Toronto Humane Society or Lisaard House. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 31, 2019