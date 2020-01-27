|
LAIDLAW, DEBBIE LYNNE It is with deep sorrow, we announce that Debbie Lynne Laidlaw passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 with the comfort of her nurse, Amelia, and doctor, Lynne, by her side at Ian Anderson House in Oakville. Debbie was strong-willed and lived life determined to conquer anything she was dealt. She will be remembered for her bright smile, her willingness to overcome and her gentle nature. Debbie was a loving daughter to Lillian Laidlaw, sister to Suzanne Laidlaw (Jim Domanski), mother to son, Kyle Laidlaw-Lewis (Melissa) and daughter, Adelle Abraitis (Branden Yu). She will be greatly missed by family and her many friends. Debbie was predeceased by her father, James Sinclair Laidlaw. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life visitation, 2:00 p.m. and service, 3:00 p.m., will be held at McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home, 114 Main St. E., Milton, 905-878-4452, on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Pastor William (Billy) Strachan will deliver the message. Reception will follow. If desired, in lieu of flowers, a donation to Ian Anderson House, Oakville or Acclaim Health, Halton would be appreciated by the family as an expression of sympathy. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 27, 2020