STAFFORD WEBER, Debbie "To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die" - Thomas Campbell With profound sadness we announce the passing of Debbie Stafford Weber, age 63. Debbie passed away in hospital on May 12, 2020, due to congenital heart failure. She had battled the disease for several years and defied many odds to remain in this world. Debbie was born May 5, 1957 in Toronto, Ontario, to Paul Stafford and Marguerite Harty. She married her high school sweetheart and love, James Weber, in June of 1985. She was the beloved mother of Robert and Katie. She is survived by her husband, her children and her stepmother Katherine Stafford. Debbie loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to honour Debbie. Condolences and messages can be left at http://tinyurl.com/debbieweber
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.