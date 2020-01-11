Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DEBBIE WAINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEBBIE WAINE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DEBBIE WAINE Obituary
WAINE, DEBBIE Sadly we lost Debbie, her fight is over as she passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Markham Stouffville Hospital. Debbie was the beloved wife of Steve Mason. Will be lovingly missed by her sons Terry and his wife Janet McKenzie and Trevor and his wife Kelly McKenzie. She will be missed by the grandchildren she doted on, Alexander, Isabella, Brooklyn and Nolan. Dear sister of Lynda-Sue and her husband Nick Mohoruk. Donations to the Trillium Gift of Life, as she was a recipient of a lung transplant 6 years ago, would be gratefully appreciated. A celebration of life will be planned Summer 2020. "We love you to the moon and back".
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DEBBIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -