WAINE, DEBBIE Sadly we lost Debbie, her fight is over as she passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Markham Stouffville Hospital. Debbie was the beloved wife of Steve Mason. Will be lovingly missed by her sons Terry and his wife Janet McKenzie and Trevor and his wife Kelly McKenzie. She will be missed by the grandchildren she doted on, Alexander, Isabella, Brooklyn and Nolan. Dear sister of Lynda-Sue and her husband Nick Mohoruk. Donations to the Trillium Gift of Life, as she was a recipient of a lung transplant 6 years ago, would be gratefully appreciated. A celebration of life will be planned Summer 2020. "We love you to the moon and back".
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020