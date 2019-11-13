WALLACE, DEBBIE (nee FINCH) Passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by her family on November 11, 2019 at age of 64 following her brave battle with cancer. Debbie, beloved daughter of Irene and the late Leslie, loving wife of the late Rick, cherished mother to Christine (Jim) and Nancy and proud Nana to Scott, Sarah, and Jake. Dear sister to David, Tony, Marlene (Ron) and the late Allen. A Funeral Service will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd. (east of St. Clair Ave. E.), on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. with visitation from 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to the or Sick Kids Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 13, 2019