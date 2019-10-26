Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DEBORAH ANNE KERRIDGE. View Sign Obituary

KERRIDGE, DEBORAH ANNE January 30, 1953 - October 10, 2019 Debbie was an amazing woman. Born in England, she immigrated to Canada with her parents at 16. They left, she stayed to graduate with a Business degree from Western University and a CA. These she levered to have a varied and distinguished career as an accountant, auditor, project manager and Comptroller. Although never calling herself a feminist, she fought for and gained the admiration and respect of the male hierarchy in every one of her workplaces, sometimes against daunting odds. She was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer three and a half years ago and was told she had a year to live. This was a cruel joke that the universe played on a healthy, fit non-smoker. She taught herself everything there was to know about cancer without having a medical degree and proceeded to use that knowledge to win the battle with her disease until it called in reinforcements. She never let her condition interfere with living a full and joyful life. She continued to travel the world, cycle and race her sailboat until the day she could no longer stand up. She was a Renaissance woman, a consummate professional, world traveler, sailor, cyclist, quilter, skier, golfer, kayaker, author, step- mother, surrogate parent, friend and soul mate. She leaves behind a legion of friends who are deeply saddened by her loss. And the bears, who have gone quiet. The world is a lesser place without her in it.

KERRIDGE, DEBORAH ANNE January 30, 1953 - October 10, 2019 Debbie was an amazing woman. Born in England, she immigrated to Canada with her parents at 16. They left, she stayed to graduate with a Business degree from Western University and a CA. These she levered to have a varied and distinguished career as an accountant, auditor, project manager and Comptroller. Although never calling herself a feminist, she fought for and gained the admiration and respect of the male hierarchy in every one of her workplaces, sometimes against daunting odds. She was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer three and a half years ago and was told she had a year to live. This was a cruel joke that the universe played on a healthy, fit non-smoker. She taught herself everything there was to know about cancer without having a medical degree and proceeded to use that knowledge to win the battle with her disease until it called in reinforcements. She never let her condition interfere with living a full and joyful life. She continued to travel the world, cycle and race her sailboat until the day she could no longer stand up. She was a Renaissance woman, a consummate professional, world traveler, sailor, cyclist, quilter, skier, golfer, kayaker, author, step- mother, surrogate parent, friend and soul mate. She leaves behind a legion of friends who are deeply saddened by her loss. And the bears, who have gone quiet. The world is a lesser place without her in it. Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close