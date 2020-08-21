1/1
DEBORAH CROOK
CROOK, DEBORAH Deborah Crook, age 65, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020, surrounded lovingly by family. She was an incredible daughter, mother, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt and friend. Her wisdom, strength, and kind heart inspired all who knew her. She had a love of books, old movies, music and playing piano. She was an accomplished baker and cook as well as artist. She lived life fully and with an unfailing sense of humour. She will be deeply missed, but never forgotten by her husband Ernie; her children Melissa, Paul and wife Michele, her mother Barb and late father Wayne, her grandkids, Olivia, Cassius and Iyla, brothers Dave and Ken, niece Laura, and many others. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. In keeping with Debbie's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial services.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Not sure what to say?

Invite others to add memories
