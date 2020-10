COOK, DR. DEBORAH ELLEN Of Toronto, Ontario, passed away unexpectedly on October 6, 2020, at the age of 65. She retired from the University of Windsor in 2019 and continued to research and write in Toronto. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local food bank, Doctors without Borders or the charity of one's choice. Interment will be private. A virtual memorial will be held at a future date. Visit henrywalser.com for Deborah's memorial and completed obituary.