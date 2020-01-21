|
HALL, DEBORAH After a long illness, Deborah passed away at the Stratford General Hospital on Saturday, January 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Brian Misener, sister of Bill Hall, sister-in-law of Sue Hall of Vancouver and much-loved daughter of Boulton and Peggy Hall. She is fondly remembered by her cousins Barbara, Agar, Linda and Heather Hall. Deborah has lived for the past sixteen years in the village of Kinkora and has been a loved member of the Misener family, Sylvia, Wayne and Martin Misener and Lori Moser. An important part of Deborah's life were her dogs. In lieu of flowers, donations to Stratford Perth Humane Society, 125 Griffith Road, Stratford, Ontario N5A 6S4, would be much appreciated. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held in the Reception Centre of the WG Young Funeral Home in Stratford, Ontario, on Friday, January 24th, 5-7 p.m. www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 21, 2020